MPs, building review board assess repairs on Lotis towers

Members of Parliament’s Committee on Infrastructure, the National Building Review Board and Kampala Capital City Authority officials have visited Lotis Towers on Mackinnon road following reports of cracked columns on various floors of the building two weeks ago. The team found that the contractor, Roko Construction Company, had reinforced the suspect columns to increase the building’s holding capacity. The report on the structure’s integrity is out but is yet to be reviewed by the relevant authorities.