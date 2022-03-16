MPs appalled by state of houses at Jinja police barracks

The state of the accommodation facilities shared by the police personnel at Jinja police barracks has appalled the Members of Parliament sitting on the defence and internal affairs committee. The lawmakers found many of the colonial-era structures in a dilapidated state with cracked walls, wide open roofs and clogged sewerage systems. Despite all this, several police officers live in these houses with their families. The MPs were on an oversight visit to the Busoga sub-region.