Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Senior officials among nine dead in Somalia car bombings
  • 2 World Russian parliament backs Putin's annexation bill
  • 3 National Muhoozi’s tweet on 'capturing Nairobi' stirs social media
  • 4 National Veterinary players want own ministry
  • 5 National Bishop calls for end to killings in Karamoja