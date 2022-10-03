MP SUMMONED OVER PUNCH :Police want MP Odria

The Police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has summoned Aringa South Member of Parliament Alioni Yorke Odria following his altercation last week with a police officer attached to Parliament during the election of Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Meanwhile, the Police have begun investigating the case where a female lawyer was beaten and later succumbed to her injuries and died in Mulago National Referral Hospital. The incident happened on Friday night.