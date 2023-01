MP Ssewanyana moved to Murchison Bay Hospital in Luzira prison

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana has been hospitalized at Murchison Bay Hospital in Luzira prisons after falling sick at Kigo prison where he has been detained since 2021. Uganda Prisons Service Spokesperson Frank Baine says Ssewanyana has been complaining about his health since a week ago but the situation has worsened. Details in this report.