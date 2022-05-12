MP Ssegirinya's case further adjourned

Court has adjourned to the 26th of May a case in which Jailed Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya is facing charges of threatening violence. The legislator appeared physically in Court from Luzira Prison. Grade One Magistrate Sienna Owomugisha adjourned the case because the state witnesses were absent. MP Ssegirinya's mother broke down before Buganda road court during the court session. She was concerned about why her son's cases are always adjourned.