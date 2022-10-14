MP's propose blockage of GMO's introduction

A group of parliamentarians composed of former ministers intends to introduce a bill to stop the enactment of a law on the divisive Genetically Modified Organisms. The president has twice returned the bill to parliament for improvements his concern hinged on monopolization by patent holders and the risk of contamination of the indigenous crops. The MP's claim there is a sinister motive for influencing the passage of the bill to follow the Kenyan path in which President William Ruto's regime lifted the lid on the 10-year ban.