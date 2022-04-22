MP Nuwagaba wins election appeal

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The Court of Appeal has struck out an election appeal against the Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba and confirmed him as the duly elected Member of Parliament.

Justices Elizabeth Musoke, Muzamir Kibedi and Monica Mugenyi have unanimously decided to throw out Protazio Begumisa's appeal on the grounds that he filed and served it on his opponent Niwagaba out of the stipulated time frame.

After losing the election petition before Justice Benjamin Odoki of the Kabale Highcourt, the disatisfied Begumisa, who had alleged non-compliance of the electoral laws and commission of several electoral offences by MP Niwagaba, took the struggle to the Court of Appeal .

However, despite lodging the notice of appeal within the prescribed period, Begumusa failed to file and serve the memorandum detailing his reasons to appeal within the required 7 days.

Consequently, the judges have ruled that there is no pending appeal before the court against MP Nuwagaba and hence upholding his election since this is the last court of instance .

They have, however, excused Begumisa from paying costs of the appeal to Nuwagaba saying he had an authentic reason to challenge the electoral process given the winning margin of 136 votes. The Justices have reasoned that the fear of the burden costs may scare litigants with genuine causes to challenge the quality of an election.