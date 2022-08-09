MP Bayiga says DP needs to choose new leaders

The oldest political party in the land, the Democratic Party is now embroiled in a power struggle after a section of members angry at a cooperation agreement with the NRM sought to oust party president Norbert Mao from office. According to the committee chairperson, Micheal Lulume Bayiga the party needs to fill the leadership vacuum after its president Norbert Mao accepted a ministerial appointment in the NRM government, following the agreement. However, the team led by Bayigga has been dismissed as a bunch of masqueraders as Ali Mivule reports.