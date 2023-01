MP Allan Ssewanyana hospitalized as health situation worsens

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi and other party leaders have been denied access to MP Allan Ssewanyana, now hospitalised at Mulago hospital after his latest health scare. the legislator was rushed to Mulago from Kigo prison on Sunday morning. However, his lawyer Erias Lukwago who was able to access him after showing a production warrant from the High Court of Masaka says his client is not in good health condition.