Motorcycle gangs become brazen, daytime attacks on the rise

Queen's Lane in Kampala is becoming renowned for muggers attacking pedestrians using the road. People riding motorcycles steal from and beat their victims in broad daylight. Towards the end of February this year, Abdallah Mugerwa was assaulted badly and suffered a broken femur. Police say this crime is escalated by the fact that when the suspects are arrested and charged, they are released on bail and return to crime.