MOTORCYCLE CRIMES: Police to work with boda boda operators

Uganda police force has vowed to work with Boda Boda riders to apprehend those behind a spate of robberies carried out by people on motorcycles. Some of the incidents in which the thieves are robbing and beating their victims in the areas of Bugolobi and Kololo were caught on CCTV camera. The move comes at a time when police have warned the public not to look on when the crimes are being committee.