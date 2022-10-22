Most boda boda riders yet to embrace formal training, licensing

Many Boda Boda riders in Kampala are yet to embrace government calls for them to undergo formal training and licensing. According to experts many of the issues members of the public and the authorities have with the boda boda sector could be dealt with through a better understanding of road safety and traffic rules, which can be imparted through training by accredited institutions. Statistics from the Kampala Capital City Authority indicate that out of the 42,000 boda boda riders in Kampala, only 157 are eligible to operate in the Central Business District.