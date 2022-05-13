More Wakiso district officials arrested for corruption

The head of the State House Anti Corruption Unit Brig. Gen Henry Isoke says they are holding ten civil servants since the state minister for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang started inspecting government projects in Wakiso district on Monday this week. Two Wakiso town council civil servants have been arrested today including the clerk and town council engineer for failing to account for the money spent on some projects and shoddy works done in the town council. Ogwang was in Wakiso today.