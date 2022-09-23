MORE EBOLA DEATHS : Three new deaths, Health Ministry puts death toll at 11

The number of people who have died of Ebola has risen to 11 following the death of 3 more people.According to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson for the ministry of health, these deaths include those who died at the isolation centre in Mubende and those who died in the community. Meanwhile, four new cases have been confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 11.However, the ministry has reassured the public that there’s no need for concern because the situation is under control.