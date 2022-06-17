More Congolese refugees transferred to Nakivale settlement

Several dozen Congolese nationals running away from conflict in North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been relocated to Nakivale settlement camp in Isingiro district. The refugees had for days resisted transfer, hoping to return home, but the clashes between M23 rebels and DRC government forces would end soon to allow their return home. An estimated 11,000 refugees are being accommodated at Nyakabande transit centre in the western border district of Kisoro.