MORE BORROWING : Gov’t applies for a 500billion shilling loan

The finance ministry has blamed the exponential increase in the domestic debt stock on the dwindled window for external borrowing. The state minister for general duties in the finance docket, Henry Musasizi indicates that the domestic debt increased to 39 per cent in the ended Financial Year approximately 30 trillion shillings although the Bank of Uganda indicated that this has since jumped up by three trillion. The delegation from the ministry of finance and that of ICT and National Guidance are before the parliamentary committee on the National Economy to defend a 500 billion shilling loan request for digital infrastructure.