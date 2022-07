MONITOR AT 30: From humble beginnings to a great harvest

30 years ago, The Monitor newspaper was founded as an independent platform to offer an unfettered brand of journalism that speaks truth to power. In a country with a high attrition rate for the media business, the newspaper has been able to survive a hostile environment including a government-advertising ban and suspensions. Ritah Kemigisa traces the newspaper’s humble journey in the first episode of a three-part series.