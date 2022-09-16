MONEY LENDING APPS : Borrowers complain of exploitation and harassment

With the internet easily accessible on smartphones, innovators have used the opportunity to create applications. Many have invented digital lending apps, giving to clients and not taking any security on the money. There are however claims of exploitation and harassment against the lenders in the process of clearing the loans. NTV’ Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to some users who said they were stripped of their privacy even after they beat the deadline for clearance.