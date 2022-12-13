Mityana Municipality MP Zaake snubs rules committee hearing

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has been a no-show as the hearing by the Rules Discipline and Privileges Committee of Parliament into allegations of indiscipline started. However, the committee received the video recordings of the proceedings from two weeks ago, from parliament's technical team and the divisional police. Zaake was referred to the discipline committee after he reportedly disrupted the plenary session when he expressed concern at the abduction of National Unity Platform supporters.