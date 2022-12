Mityana farmers urged to make good use of cows

Farmers in Mityana have received 175 cows from government with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), as a move to help them improve their welfare. The farmers, drawn from Kikandwa and Ssekanyonyi Sub-counties in Mityana district, were given heifers to help them improve their social welfare. The beneficiaries have been undergoing training on how to make the most of the cows given to them.