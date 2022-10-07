MISSING PERSON PROBE :Govt pledges to respond to opposition queries in a month

The leadership of the opposition in Parliamentary has submitted to the Government a list of Ugandans who were allegedly abducted by security operatives and their whereabouts remain unknown. The list has 24 people whose whereabouts the opposition says they have failed to trace since their abduction and 32 others categorized as political prisoners. The government has pledged to give a response on the status of these people within one month.