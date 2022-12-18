Ministry of Health probes yellow fever vaccination scam

Members of the Accredited Yellow Fever Vaccination Centers have petitioned the government, seeking their intervention to curb irregularities in a new online monitoring system introduced to end fraud. They say the system has a lot of loopholes regarding the extra fees they have to pay, who manages the system, and where the money paid as a token to activate the vaccination book online goes. The ministry of health is aware of the online system but has never sanctioned any form of payment.