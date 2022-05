Ministries and agencies stuck with billions in unused funds

Ministries, Departments and Agencies are stuck with unspent budgets despite cuts in some critical sectors of service delivery. A report by the Budget Committee of parliament indicates that as of 31 December 2021, over 3.1 trillion shillings was not put to use. Treasury operations, state house and parliament are some of those with the highest unspent balances as of December 2021.