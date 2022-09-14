Ministers assess progress of Katuna border post

Four cabinet ministers have carried out a verification mission on the construction works at the Katuna one-stop border post with Rwanda. The Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, the Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi, the Security Minister Jim Muhwezi and Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala were following up on a resolution of the cabinet in July to find out why the works were delayed. Kadaga revealed that the completion of the construction works requires more money.