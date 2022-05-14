Minister urges warriors to end raids, revert to earning money

The minister for Karamoja Affairs Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu has opened the Karita livestock market in Karita town council in Amudat district. The market usually attracts traders from Kenya, South Sudan and several districts in Uganda. In her remarks, the minister urged Karimojong warriors that they should use the trade of livestock to create wealth in their communities instead of creating insecurity in the region. The region is notorious for cattle rustling, which leads to insecurity. Over 600 animals are sold in every market day and this market attracts traders from Uganda and neighbouring countries of Kenya and South Sudan.