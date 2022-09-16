Minister urges Mbarara leaders to fight wetland encroachment

The State Minister for Water, Aisha Sekindi, has urged lower local council leaders to join the government in the ongoing operations to evict people encroaching on wetlands and riverbanks. The minister believes this will help the government to take a non-selective approach when evicting encroachers who are well-known to the local leaders. She spoke during the commissioning of different water supply and sanitation projects in the southwestern region.