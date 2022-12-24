Minister Otafiire speaks on police, prisons welfare

The Minister of Internal Affairs Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire says the government is considering entering into a Private-public partnership to construct living quarters for the police and prisons staff as many are in deplorable condition. Speaking to NTV's Sudhir Byaruhanga, Otafire said that the government has had inadequate resources in the recent past. Otafiire has given assurance that security forces are on high alert during the festive season.