Minister orders refugees to vacate community areas

The Minister of State for Relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Esther Anyakun has given a seven-day ultimatum for Congolese refugees to vacate community areas including school premises and either go to the refugee camp in Nyakabande or return to their homeland in Congo. The directive comes after it emerged that some schools were devastated by refugees and are not ready to receive students on Monday. The government is planning to rehabilitate schools devastated by the refugees ahead of school re-opening. This is as State Ministers Esther Anyakun and Sarah Nyirabashitsi visited Nyakande refugee camp to assess the situation.