Minister Ogwang wants corruption fight intensified

Minister Peter Ogwang has asked the head of the State House Anti-corruption Unit Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke to clean up his house, saying that some of the investigators in the unit work with corrupt officials, in altering investigations into some projects. Ogwang's call came as he handed over office to the incoming state minister for economic monitoring Beatrice Akello. He warned that the new minister should be firm while doing her work, in spite of the risks involved in field visits, which can pose a risk to the minister’s life. Ogwang will soon take up office as State minister for sports.