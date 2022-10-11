Minister Norbert Mao wants law to ensure speedy trials

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao says he will soon table a bill in Parliament to ensure that commercial disputes that have huge financial effect are resolved in the courts within a given time frame. According to Mao, some cases in court need to be determined as quickly as possible because they can slow down the economy and lead to loss of jobs. The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo called for the asked legalization of the traditional justice systems, which he said were the primary modes of conflict resolution in the traditional African setting.