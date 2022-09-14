Minister Namuganza storms out of rules committee hearing

The State Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, walked out of the Committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges after it rejected her letter to the Speaker protesting the proceedings of the committee. According to officials on the Committee, Namuganza's letter had not been copied to the committee Chairperson, and therefore could not stop the proceedings. Namuganza is accused of contempt of Parliament after she questioned the integrity of the report of the ADHOC Committee and the decision of Parliament on the Nakawa-Naguru Land which found her liable of allocating plots to some companies on this land.