Minister Namuganza protests decision to step aside over Nakawa - Naguru land wrangle

State Minister for Urban Planning and Development Persis Namuganza says that the parliament acted like a mob during the adoption of an Adhoc Committee report on Nakawa Naguru Land. Namuganza, who was asked to step aside from her office, insists that she was not given a fair hearing during the debate on the report, about that controversial parcelling out of Nakawa Naguru land to individuals and companies.