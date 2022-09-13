Minister Namuganza appears before Rules Committee

The State Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, refused to respond to questions or defend herself before the Committee of Rules, Privileges and Discipline which is investigating her for alleged contempt of parliament. Namuganza informed the committee that she had not been furnished with the details of the allegations leveled against her. The Minister is accused of questioning the integrity of the August House after it adopted a report of the ADHOC Committee on the Nakawa-Naguru land probe that found her guilty of allocating plots to some companies that did not meet the requirements.