Minister Nabakooba clarifies president’s directive on land eviction

Ugandans who have already been evicted from their bonafide pieces of land, will not benefit from the latest presidential directive calling for an end to land evictions. According to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba says the evictees will have to wait for court decision instead. Nabakooba's clarity follows a fallout from the recent executive order by the president to stop evictions immediately.