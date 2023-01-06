Minister Muhanga upset at government criticism by religious leaders

State Minister for Primary Health Care, Margaret Muhanga has condemned some religious leaders, who preach against government programmes like immunization and called upon the locals to not believe their dogma. Speaking at Fort Portal referral hospital, Margaret Muhanga tasked the people from the region to only take advice from medical workers on any health-related issues. Dr Alex Adaku the director of Fort Portal regional referral hospital said that the hospital still faces the challenge of a lack of medical specialists to handle specialized illnesses.