Minister, Minsa Kabanda orders demolition of partly collapsed building in Wakiso District

The Minister in Charge of Kampala Minsa Kabanda has ordered the demolition of the remaining part of a Collapsed building at Katale Busuwula in Wakiso District Kabanda ordered Kyengera Town council Mayor Mathias Walukagga to work with the technical team in the town council to demolish the remains of this building to avoid creating more danger for the general public.