Minister Mayanja intervenes in Sembabule land wrangle after residents’ outcry

The state minister for Land Sam Mayanja is in Sembabule where he is attempting to resolve land wrangles.There the residents accuse Francis Ssenkooto of attempting to evict them from their land. The land wrangle has sucked in the Lwemiyaga county Mp Theodore Ssekikubo, a brother of Ssenkooto.