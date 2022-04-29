Minister Mayanja intervenes in Hoima sugar evictions

The State Minister for Lands Dr Samuel Mayanja has intervened in the Kyangwali Ancestral Land Conflict in Kikuube District. Two weeks ago Security operatives in the district led by the RDC Amlan Tumusiime and the Albertine Regional Police Commander Vincent Mwesigye chased away over 20,000 people who were illegally cultivating, burning charcoal and logging timber on the land belonging to Hoima Sugar Company Limited. Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom leased 22 square miles of land for 99 years to Hoima Sugar Company LTD at Kyangwali Ancestral Land commonly known as Bugoma Forest.