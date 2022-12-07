Minister Mayanja blames historical agreements for land wrangles

The state Minister for lands Sam Mayanja has blamed the current spate of land disputes in Buganda on historical agreements that benefitted an elite group of people. Mayanja made the claim on Wednesday while he was addressing Land registrars and other technocrats in the ministry of lands in Kampala. Mayanja gave the 1900 Buganda agreement as a case in point in which large tracts of land were parcelled out to just a handful of chiefs, which turned many occupants into tenants on land they had lived on for years.