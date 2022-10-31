Minister Magezi intervenes in Kagadi land wrangle

The Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi has intervened in a standoff between residents of the newly created Kinyarugonjo Sub-County in Kagadi District over the location of the Sub-County Headquarters. This follows a two-month fight in which a section of the residents demanded that the headquarters be constructed in Mutunguru parish while others preferred Kinyarugonjo. In a meeting with residents, Magyezi ruled that the sub-county headquarters be constructed in Kinyarugonjo LC1 Parish. However, the minister also acknowledged a request for the creation of a new sub-county of Mutuguru in 2025 when parliament resolves to create more administrative units.