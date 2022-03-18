Minister Lumumba cautions public schools on tuition

The Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba, cautioned Lyantonde District leaders against charging fees from UPE learners. The Minister learnt from residents that learners in the government schools in Lyantonde district pay school fees, ranging between UGX 70,000 and UGX 100,000. The Minister was presiding over an Accountability Forum locally known as Baraaza which was held yesterday at the Lyantonde Technical Institute in Kaliro Town Council, Lyantonde district.