Minister Kyofatogabye dismisses lord mayor’s allegations of corruption

The State Minister in charge of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye has dismissed a statement by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on the cost of the construction of roads in Kampala. Lukwago told journalists on Wednesday that the cost was heavily inflated leading to losses in billions of shillings and profiting only powerful individuals in government. The Minister describes Lukwago’s allegations as open lies intended to discredit government projects.