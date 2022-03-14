Minister Kasolo tours Kigezi microfinance projects

The Minister of state for microfinance and small enterprises Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo is traversing the country on duty of monitoring government intervention programs to curb poverty and has started his cause in Kigezi sub-region to monitor the progress of Emyoga project. Minister says that there is still a need for leaders of Sacco groups to get involved more in interesting people to join these programs in order for them to become a success in the country.