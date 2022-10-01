Minister Kasaija cautions against destroying environment

The minister of Finance Matia Kasaija has warned forest and wetland encroachers to vacate them before they are forcefully evicted by government. Kasaija says Uganda is facing adverse effects of climate change resulting from forest and wetland degradation. He said government has prioritized climate change and management of food security in her budgetary planning in order to attain the country’s objective of commercialized agriculture, industrialization and access to markets. Kasaija was speaking to local government officials in Masaka city.