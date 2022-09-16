Minister Kabanda intervenes in Usafi vs Old taxi park row

Taxi operators plying the Entebbe road route have been ordered to relocate back to the Usafi taxi park with immediate effect. According to Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda, this park was gazetted for this route back in 2020 but most taxi drivers plying this route have since moved back to the Old taxi park while others have illegally set up stages outside both parks. However, operators of Entebbe taxis have protested against the move saying that the government has failed to address many of the concerns that forced them to flee the park in the first place.