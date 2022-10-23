Minister Jenipher Namuyangu asks schools with UPE not to charge extra fees

The Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs Jenipher Namuyangu Kacha has cautioned headteachers and management committees not to charge extra fees in schools under the Universal Primary education Program. According to Namuyangu, the government’s intention in establishing UPE was to relieve parents of the burden of paying school dues by offering free education. Namuyangu was at Bigando Primary school in the Masindi district for the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of classroom blocks.