Minister Janet Museveni lays foundation stone for Makerere main building

Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni on Tuesday laid a foundation stone for the reconstruction of the main administration building at Makerere university. The structure was gutted by fire in early 2020. According to the chairperson of the Makerere University Council, Lorna Magara, the UGX21bn needed for the reconstruction has already been availed by government. Reconstruction is expected to begin in June but the university says, the main hall, which was not affected by the fire will not be demolished but rather modernized.