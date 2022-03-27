Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National EAC partner states disagree on funding model
  • 2 National Pick-up in corporate and offshore weakened Ugandan shilling
  • 3 News Party defections rise as Kenyan polls draw near
  • 4 National Dutch social worker dies in Kotido-Moroto road crash, one injured
  • 5 National Gen Kayihura enrols as advocate, prepares to enter private practice