Minister Henry Musasizi assures on SACCO growth

The Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Development Henry Musaasizi has encouraged micro and small business enterprises affected by Covid-19, that did not benefit from the earlier stimulus package to utilise the 200 billion shillings set aside by the government in commercial banks. The minister's call came during the Rukiga Saccos' Annual General meeting held at its headquarters in Muhanga Town council Rukiga district. Speaking at the function, the Rukiga Sacco General Manager, John Bosco Abaho revealed that Sacco is currently grappling with multiple loans and is yet to register with the Credit Reference Bureaus system which collects and collates individual credit information, in order to minimize losses. However, the minister assured the SACCO members the Bank of Uganda was finalizing the credit Reference Bureau regulatory system, which will be introduced to all financial institutions including SACCOs