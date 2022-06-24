Minister halts disbursement of PDM funds in Hoima

The Minister of State for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama has halted the distribution process of money for the parish development model to beneficiaries in the Hoima district after discovering that they were not properly sensitized about the program. He also noted that there were multiple registrations of beneficiaries on various parish accounts. The minister was meeting Hoima district leaders at Hoima District Council Hall during training on the management of the parish model program.