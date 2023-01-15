Minister Fred Byamukama, 14 siblings tie the knot

Transport State Minister Fred Byamukama formally tied the knot with his wife Gladys Kemirembe in a special mass in his home town of Kakumiro, which saw 14 of his siblings also wedding. The minister, who is also Bugangaizi West MP in a mass Kakumiro, was wed in a special mass celebrated by Msgr Fr. Robert Mugisa, the Vicar general of Hoima Catholic Diocese who represented the bishop. The 15 are all sons of the Late Karoli Kamanyire, a historical NRM contact person, who supported the NRA revolution. Gen. Katumba Edward Wamala, the minister for works and transport congratulated the newlyweds. Representing the president, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja delivered a presidential donation of 189 million shillings to the family. Msgr Mugisa asked the married couples to desist from having a hardened heart but learn to forgive each other and be tolerant.